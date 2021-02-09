CryoLife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.
In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
