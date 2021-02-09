CryoLife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

