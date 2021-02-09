CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 332,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,466,000 after buying an additional 52,009 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,923 shares of company stock worth $223,610,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $221.69. 30,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,765. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

