Critical Review: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.59 $2.11 billion $0.94 11.10 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 73.55 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -160.04

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.74% 2.63% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 6 0 2.56 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.16%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.