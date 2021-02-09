Critical Contrast: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cloudflare and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 4 13 0 2.76 MicroStrategy 4 0 0 0 1.00

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $61.06, suggesting a potential downside of 33.00%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $276.00, suggesting a potential downside of 73.49%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -29.17% -12.16% -8.50% MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million 97.57 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -126.57 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 19.84 $34.35 million $1.22 853.28

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Cloudflare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. Further, the company provides solution to protect an organization's internal resources, such as devices, users, applications, and data comprising Zero Trust Security and Access Management, which secures, authenticates, and monitors user access to internal applications and infrastructure hosted on-premise or in cloud environments; and Secure Web Gateway to secure and filter outbound Internet traffic to protect employees from threats on the public Internet and to help protect Internet-browsing employees from bringing malware or vulnerable code into an organization. Additionally, it offers Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer virtual private network (VPN), a VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

