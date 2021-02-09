Critical Analysis: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) & InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 33.76 -$47.02 million ($0.74) -4.27 InflaRx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -2.58

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 InflaRx 0 3 4 0 2.57

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.05%. InflaRx has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 88.95%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -10,427.34% -97.68% InflaRx N/A -39.58% -35.01%

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats InflaRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases. It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

