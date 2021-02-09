CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 341.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($3.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,108. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.