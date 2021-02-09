Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $1.00. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 230,513 shares trading hands.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have purchased 149,000 shares of company stock worth $95,058 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

