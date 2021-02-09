Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

LON CRST opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.70 million and a P/E ratio of -76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522 ($6.82).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

