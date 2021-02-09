Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

LON CRST opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.70 million and a P/E ratio of -76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522 ($6.82).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

