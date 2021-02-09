Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $622.15 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.35 or 0.99833040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,436 coins and its circulating supply is 565,701,197 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

