Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.69% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $190,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth $280,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

