Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,369.45 ($17.89).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,241 ($16.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,348.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,219.62.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

