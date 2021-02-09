Credit Suisse Group Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $280.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.