Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 1.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $28,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $8.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.66. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.