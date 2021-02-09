Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 155,749 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 155,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

