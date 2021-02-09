Creative Planning Lowers Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $279.38 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

