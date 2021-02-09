Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

