Creative Planning Has $1.20 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.