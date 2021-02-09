Creative Planning Has $1.20 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90.

