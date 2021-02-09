Creative Planning Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

INGR opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

