Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 55.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 15.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,904 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

