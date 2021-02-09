Cream Market Capitalization Tops $22,813.10 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,813.10 and $19.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.34 or 1.00105973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.88 or 0.00956288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00271771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00211333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

