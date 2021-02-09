Craig Hallum Boosts Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $150.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

