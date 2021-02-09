Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CUZ opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.