Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CUZ opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
