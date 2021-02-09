COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

