Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Up 8.3%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.88. 986,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 692,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

