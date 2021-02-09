CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $204,920.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,316,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

CRVL stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,056. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorVel by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 18.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

