Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 7,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

