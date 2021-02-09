Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.