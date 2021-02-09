Corundum Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock opened at $2,092.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

