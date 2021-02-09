CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce sales of $473.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.50 million to $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 1,648,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,970. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $912.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

