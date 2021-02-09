CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce sales of $473.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.50 million to $477.63 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $497.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.
Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 1,648,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,970. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $912.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic Company Profile
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.