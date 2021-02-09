Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire continues to develop great products with superior design and functionality, which caters to the market demand in all regions. Profitable name-brand tire sales, new product launches and expansion within Original Equipment (OE) channels are expected to bode well. Continued retail penetration is expected to generate significant revenue opportunities. Cooper Tire’s strong balance sheet allows it to tap on to growth opportunities. However, rising coronavirus cases and lockdown restrictions in many countries in Europe are likely to weigh on the tire manufacturer. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translations and tariff woes are likely are adversely impacting the results. Moreover, the firm competes on international, national, and local levels, which could negatively affect its margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.