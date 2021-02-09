Contrasting Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -7.18 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -77.33% -49.05% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

