Contrasting QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $23.53 billion 7.12 $5.20 billion $3.34 44.13 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 22.09% 90.74% 11.56% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QUALCOMM and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 10 20 1 2.66 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $160.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Global Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, LTE, and/or 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including artificial intelligence, automotive, digital healthcare, enterprise, IoT, mobile and networking and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

