Contrasting DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) & Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and Interspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51% Interspeed N/A N/A N/A

DZS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DZS and Interspeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $306.88 million 1.27 -$13.46 million $0.10 177.50 Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interspeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DZS and Interspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than Interspeed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Interspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DZS beats Interspeed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Interspeed Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

