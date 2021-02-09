CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 537,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 466,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

