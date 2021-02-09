ConocoPhillips (COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 1st

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

