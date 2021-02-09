Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

