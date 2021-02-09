Comparing The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The First of Long Island and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02% FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03%

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.85 $41.56 million $1.75 10.53 FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.83 $11.07 million N/A N/A

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The First of Long Island and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The First of Long Island currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 49 branches primarily in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island, as well as the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

