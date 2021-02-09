Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $53.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.90 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $210.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $209.60 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.