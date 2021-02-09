Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,768,404 shares of company stock valued at $132,789,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

