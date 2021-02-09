Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.76

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 2985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $1,389,815 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 471.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

