Comerica (CMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $67.00.

1/14/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

CMA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 741,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 201.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

