Comerica Bank Sells 57,220 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Worthington Industries worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

