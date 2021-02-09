Comerica Bank Sells 3,912 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.