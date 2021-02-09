Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,163,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.