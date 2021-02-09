Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 171,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.