Comerica Bank Buys 319 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 3,934.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,001.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,323 shares of company stock worth $16,422,577. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of YETI opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.