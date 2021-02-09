Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 190,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vale by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 425,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

