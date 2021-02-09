ColossusXT Market Cap Reaches $5.73 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $9.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00391176 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00065604 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,662,916,691 coins and its circulating supply is 12,621,874,864 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.