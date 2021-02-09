Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLPBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 70,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

