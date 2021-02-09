Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 34314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

